Judge dismisses libel lawsuit by North Carolina woman following 2016 Trump rally

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by an Asheville woman who reported an alleged assault outside a 2016 Donald Trump campaign rally.

Shirley Teter filed a lawsuit against conservative group Project Veritas, James O’Keefe and affiliate Project Veritas Action for defamation, claiming her portrayal in a Project Veritas video ruined her name. Teter claimed the group portrayed her as a political activist sent to a 2016 Trump rally to cause chaos.

The incident

On September 12, 2016, then-Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump was on the campaign trail in Western North Carolina. Trump made a stop at the U.S. Cellular Center.

Shirley Teter, who lived in a senior housing apartment a block from the Cellular Center, was among a group of protestors outside the rally. Teter reported to police that she was assaulted following the rally.

A South Carolina man was arrested for the assault, but the charges were later dropped.

The video

Soon after the incident, an online video was released by O’Keefe and Project Veritas claiming to show Democratic operatives planning to incite disorder and violence at Trump rallies.

"We reported accurately what Scott Foval, the politically affiliated operative told us," says O’Keefe. Foval was the field director at the time for a liberal political group called Americans United for Change.

In the video, Foval says, “She was one of our activists. What had been trained up to birddog.” What’s unclear is who Foval was referring to in the video.

Teter denied being a political operative.

The lawsuit

Teter then sued Project Veritas and James O'Keefe in federal court in Asheville, claiming Project Veritas, through its videos, defamed her and ruined her reputation, leading to threats against her and her family. O'Keefe countered, saying the lawsuit was really an attempt to shut down his conservative voice. "I believe this is an attack on the first amendment and press in general by people who politically disagree with us and we will be victorious," says O’Keefe.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger dismissed the lawsuit saying, in part, the First Amendment protects Project Veritas and O’Keefe.

“While the internet has broadened the number and the variety of available voices in the marketplace of ideas, it has also served to undermine the public’s confidence in the veracity of those sources,” Reidinger said, according to a transcript of Wednesday’s court session. “That fine line has to be walked. And I think that walking that fine line required this court to take a close look at what issues are really for this court and what issues are really for this jury.”

Judge Reidinger ruled Teter’s lawyers didn’t present clear and convincing evidence that there was actual malice. O’Keefe’s attorneys contended Teter was required to prove actual malice because she became a public figure after speaking to the news media about the assault.