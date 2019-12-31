Whitfield County family says 14-year-old girl died after surgery went wrong

A Whitfield County, Georgia family is mourning the loss of their 14-year-old daughter and niece. They said she went in for surgery and never made it out.

It's something you never expect to happen during an appendectomy. Autumn’s Aunt said she was at the hospital to visit her after the surgery, when hours went by without hearing from doctors. Then, finally, they heard the worst.

“I'm very angry, very hurt. She was like my own,” said De-Lana Shelton, Autumn’s aunt.

Shelton said doctors at Hamilton Medical center said Autumn passed away due to complications during an appendectomy. De-Lana Shelton said Autumn was nervous going in for it.



She said that's all they know about what happened to her niece.

“I didn't believe it. I still don't want to believe it,” said Shelton.

One by one folks took a candle and a balloon, as a community-wide vigil honored Autumn’s memory.

“Any time I was down or sad, she would make me happy and like we're always there for each other no matter what,” Autumn is remembered by Serenity Kelly as more of a sister, than a cousin.



Kelly said Autumn was the one she could rely on to pick her up when she was down.

“I just know things won’t be the same without her,” said Kelly.

Autumn was a cheerleader and she ran track.

“She's awesome actually, she's a talented person, athlete,” said Kelly.

Her family said she loved the color blue.



As the lights dimmed of Miracle Field, candles lit a moment of silence.

De-Lana Shelton thinks of what she would say if Autumn were still here.

“I would just hug her and tell her how much I love her,” said Shelton.

We reached out to Hamilton Medical Center. They said they could not comment on a minor in their care, but they said in part, quote:

"Our highest priority is caring for our patients. Should a situation or concern arise with respect to the provision of patient care, Hamilton Medical Center takes all such concerns very seriously and endeavors to thoroughly address them"

De-Lana Shelton said she's not sure how they're family will move forward. Right now, they're still processing what happened.

The family has started a GoFundMe that you can find here.

For visitation and funeral plans visit the Ponders Funeral Home website.