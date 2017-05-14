MENU
Marlins Salvage Series Finale, Nip Braves

by Dave Staley

Pinch hitter Tyler Moore hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to spoil a shutout bid by R.A. Dickey, and the Miami Marlins broke a five-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

It was Moore's first homer of the year, and the fourth pinch-hit shot of his career.

Miami left-hander Justin Nicolino, recalled from Triple-A New Orleans before the game, allowed one run in six innings in his first appearance of the season. The Braves went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position against him.

