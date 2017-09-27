Tennessee businessman calls NFL protests 'unpatriotic,' pulls ads during games

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WTVC) - Check Into Cash founder and Cleveland, Tennessee native Allan Jones weighed in on the ongoing NFL national anthem protests Tuesday night. Jones posted to his Facebook page that he is pulling all commercials for Check Into Cash, Buy Here Pay Here USA, and U.S. Money Shops during NFL games for the rest of the season.

In 2014, Cleveland business Hardwick Clothes was fighting bankruptcy and it seemed like its more than 130 years of experience might not make it another season.

That's when Jones stepped in to give the clothing brand a new chance.

In his Facebook post, he says not to look for Hardwick Clothes on the NFL either.

This week, WTVC NewsChannel 9 also spoke with former Buffalo Bills owner Buddy Nix, who now lives in Chattanooga.

Nix told us he stands with those who see the protests as as a sign of disrespect. "I believe firmly in standing for the national anthem and being respectful to the flag in this country. I don't think there's any excuse for not doing that," Nix said.







