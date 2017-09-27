MENU
82
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Tennessee businessman calls NFL protests 'unpatriotic,' pulls ads during games

by Shannen Sharpe, WTVC

FILE - Allan Jones. (Courtesy Allan Jones)

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WTVC) - Check Into Cash founder and Cleveland, Tennessee native Allan Jones weighed in on the ongoing NFL national anthem protests Tuesday night. Jones posted to his Facebook page that he is pulling all commercials for Check Into Cash, Buy Here Pay Here USA, and U.S. Money Shops during NFL games for the rest of the season.

In 2014, Cleveland business Hardwick Clothes was fighting bankruptcy and it seemed like its more than 130 years of experience might not make it another season.

That's when Jones stepped in to give the clothing brand a new chance.

In his Facebook post, he says not to look for Hardwick Clothes on the NFL either.

This week, WTVC NewsChannel 9 also spoke with former Buffalo Bills owner Buddy Nix, who now lives in Chattanooga.

Nix told us he stands with those who see the protests as as a sign of disrespect. "I believe firmly in standing for the national anthem and being respectful to the flag in this country. I don't think there's any excuse for not doing that," Nix said.



Trending

1
 

Tennessee businessman calls NFL protests 'unpatriotic,' pulls ads during games

Tennessee businessman calls NFL protests 'unpatriotic,' pulls ads during games
2
 

Chattanooga woman loses both eyeballs in attack, suspect charged

Chattanooga woman loses both eyeballs in attack, suspect charged
3
 

Hamilton County Schools looking for community input on how to spend money

Hamilton County Schools looking for community input on how to spend money
4
 

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91
5
 

Governor Haslam considers run for U.S. Senate

Governor Haslam considers run for U.S. Senate

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WTVC

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Tennessee businessman calls NFL protests 'unpatriotic,' pulls ads during games

Tennessee businessman calls NFL protests 'unpatriotic,' pulls ads during games
2

Chattanooga woman loses both eyeballs in attack, suspect charged

Chattanooga woman loses both eyeballs in attack, suspect charged
3

Hamilton County Schools looking for community input on how to spend money

Hamilton County Schools looking for community input on how to spend money
4

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91
5

Governor Haslam considers run for U.S. Senate

Governor Haslam considers run for U.S. Senate
6

Chattanooga veteran and former UTC football coach weigh in on debate over national anthem

Chattanooga veteran and former UTC football coach weigh in on debate over national anthem
7

Elizabeth Thomas gives 1st interview following alleged abduction by teacher

Elizabeth Thomas gives 1st interview following alleged abduction by teacher
8

High school girls' dance attire sparks controversy

High school girls' dance attire sparks controversy
9

Drivers concerned about safety of Cleveland intersection following deadly crash

Drivers concerned about safety of Cleveland intersection following deadly crash
10

Chattanooga restaurant owner says he won't show NFL games after anthem protests

Chattanooga restaurant owner says he won't show NFL games after anthem protests